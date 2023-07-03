Home » William Colorado maintained the leadership of the Sub 23 in the XIII Rubén Darío Gómez Cycling Classic
William Colorado maintained the leadership of the Sub 23 in the XIII Rubén Darío Gómez Cycling Classic

by admin
In the second stage of the XIII Rubén Darío Gómez Cycling Classic, Risaraldense cyclist William Colorado, took the lead in the Under 23 category. The race, organized by the Risaraldense Cycling League, took place this Sunday, July 2 between La Virginia and Apia.

The third and final stage of the race will take place this holiday Monday, July 3, with an 8.5-kilometre individual time trial, which will run from Puente San Francisco to two kilometers in front of the Parque de Marseille, in Risaralda.

Read the full note in the print this Monday, July 3.

