William Ospina, Moisés Wasserman and Vladdo will be at the Valledupar Book Fair

17 days after its inauguration, the organization of the First Valledupar Book Fair -Felva- confirmed three other guest names who will be present at the literary event which will take place from June 8 to 11 in the capital of Cesar.

The literary party was joined by: the novelist and poet William Ospina, the academic and intellectual Moisés Wasserman and the cartoonist and columnist Vladdo. They joined the high-level poster, both from Valledupar, Cesar and the Caribbean as well as from Colombia that will be at the event.

THE GUESTS

Ospina is a Colombian author who studied Law and Political Science in Cali, later dedicating himself to journalism and advertising between 1975 and 1990. From then on he dedicated himself to writing.

He is a translator and novelist, but he dedicates himself above all to essays and poetry. In his work, he addresses, in general, the problems of his country with great political and social commitment. His poems have a historical basis, with great rhythm and extensive lexicon, abounding in dramatic monologues. He has won several awards, highlighting the National Colombian Literature in 2006 and the Rómulo Gallegos in 2009.

From his career we should highlight titles such as ‘The country of cinnamon’, ‘The eyeless snake’, ‘Where is the yellow stripe?’ or ‘The year of the summer that never came’.

For his part, Wasserman is a Bogotá chemist from the National University, with a doctorate in Biochemistry from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a postdoctoral fellow in Microbiology from the State University of New York. He has been a professor and scientific researcher for 35 years in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Parasites and director of more than 100 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral theses.

He was director of the National Institute of Health, president of the Colombian Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences, dean of the Faculty of Sciences, rector of the National University and is a current member of the Latin American Academy of Sciences. He received the Alejandro Ángel Escobar National Science Award, the Life and Work Award from AvanCiencia, and the Medal of Scientific Merit from the National University.

The emeritus researcher at Colciencias and the INS, has published more than 120 scientific articles; He is also a columnist for the newspaper El Tiempo and won the Simón Bolívar journalism award for opinion articles.

Finally, Vladdo was born in 1963 in Bogotá, but he spent his entire childhood and part of his adolescence in Armenia, where he learned to make his first strokes and where he developed a special love for tango. In 1986 he began his journalistic career in the newspaper La República and has published his work in the newspapers El Nuevo Siglo, El País, El Espectador and El Tiempo; and in the magazines Consigna, Cromos, Credencial and Diners. He was a cartoonist for Semana, a publication for which he was also Computer Editor for several years.

He was the director of the magazine Poder and a columnist for the newspapers Portafolio and El Nuevo Siglo; currently a columnist and cartoonist for El Tiempo. He is the author of a dozen books; He has participated in the writing of several journalism books and is the director of Un Pasquín, a political newspaper that he founded in 2005.

Vladdo studied advertising design in Bogotá and graphic design in the Netherlands. He has given conferences and has participated in caricature exhibitions in Colombia, Spain, Germany, the United States, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador, Venezuela and France. He, likewise, has been a jury member in various journalism, design and caricature awards, inside and outside the country.

They had already confirmed their attendance at this unprecedented fair: Maria Jimena Duzan, Jaime Abello Banfi, Vanessa Rosales, Alejandro Gaviria, Carolina Sanin, Alonso Sanchez Baute, Luis Felipe Nunez Mestre, Mario Jursich, Javier Ortiz Cassiani, among others.

Some of the local and regional guests who will also be part of the literary event are: Yenis Judith Muñoz Mindiola, of Riohacha; Lindantonella Solano Mendoza, Wayu poet; Jairo Mejia Neck, of Foundation, Magdalena; Aminta Beleño Gomez of Valledupar. Also: Carlos Cesar Silva, Luis Barros Pavajeau, Miguel Barrios Payares, Maria Angelica Pumarejo, Nelson Navarro, Light Andrea Gomez, Diana Lopez Zuleta, Jairo Mejia Neck, Amat Zuluaga War, Weildler War, Juan Jose Daza, Luis Mario Araújo, Andrea Lopez , Gabriela Hidalgo, Martha Navarro, Anna Maria Gonzalez and Leonardo Useche.

Within Felva’s programming there will be talks, panels, talks and conferences; book launches, historical approaches, dialogues about the novel, the short story, poetry, journalism, and discussion spaces about Venezuela, Gabriel García Márquez in the region, vallenato as a literary genre, the indigenous contribution, the challenges of women in today’s society and the importance of reading and writing in children and young people, among other current issues.

It should be noted that all the events of Felva, which is organized by the newspaper EL PILÓN, will be free admission.

BY CULTURE / EL PILÓN