William Penn Bancorporation Announces Fifth Stock Repurchase Program Seite 1

BRISTOL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / William Penn Bancorporation (“William Penn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM:WMPN), the parent company of William Penn Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a new …

BRISTOL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / William Penn Bancorporation (“William Penn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM:WMPN), the parent company of William Penn Bank (the “Bank”), today
announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to 1,281,019 shares, or approximately 10.0%, of the Company’s currently issued and
outstanding common stock, commencing upon the completion of the Company’s existing stock repurchase program. The new stock repurchase program was adopted following the Company’s consultation with
the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Kenneth J. Stephon, Chairman, President and CEO of William Penn, stated, “We are pleased to be able to implement the repurchase plan approved by our Board. This newly-authorized plan will allow us
to significantly increase our ongoing buyback program, which we believe will continue to create value for our shareholders.”

