Wilson’s search continues

Wilson’s search continues

After the news of the rescue of the four lost minors, now the searches in the jungle are focused on locating the canine Wilson.

After a month of anguish and uncertainty, the news of the location and rescue of the four minors who disappeared in a plane crash has shocked the country. However, the joy is dampened by the ongoing search for Wilson, the fearless 5-year-old Belgian Shepherd who was instrumental in finding the boys.

The rescue operation, known as “Operation Hope”, has brought together more than 100 soldiers and has had the invaluable collaboration of the local indigenous community. Wilson, the canine, was the first member of the team to enter the search area, but got lost in the process and has not been located to date.

The Military Forces, responsible for the operation, have stated that their premise is clear: “A fallen comrade is never abandoned on the combat field.” Therefore, they continue to intensify efforts to find Wilson and reunite him with his team.

The news of Wilson’s loss has generated a wave of solidarity and hope on social networks, where thousands of people share messages of support and encouragement for his prompt location. The thick jungle of the Guaviare has proven to be a challenge with its adverse terrain, humidity and climate making the task of locating difficult.

Meanwhile, Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy (13 years old), Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy (4 years old) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy (1 year old) are receiving medical assistance at the Bogotá Military Hospital. They are expected to receive additional care due to the circumstances they experienced during their time lost in the jungle.

Authorities and the community remain hopeful that Wilson will be found soon and will be able to reunite with his team. Search and rescue efforts continue relentlessly in Guaviare, where everyone wants to witness another miracle and celebrate the safe return of the faithful canine companion.

