Home » Wimbledon: Djokovic beats Wawrinka and goes to the round of 16 – Tennis
News

Wimbledon: Djokovic beats Wawrinka and goes to the round of 16 – Tennis

by admin
Wimbledon: Djokovic beats Wawrinka and goes to the round of 16 – Tennis

Mission accomplished: Novak Djokovic surpasses even Stan Wawrinka with momentum and takes the ticket to the round of 16 of the Championships edition n.136. It takes just over two hours for the seven-times king of Wimbledon, No. 2 in seeding, to get the better of the 36-year-old Swiss who surrenders in three sets (6-3 6-1 7-6(5).

Thanks to the 31st consecutive victory on the London lawns, Djokovic, winner of the last four editions of the tournament, extends his unbeaten streak at the All England Club, where he hasn’t lost a completed match since 2017 (retirement in the quarter-finals).

In the next round, the winner of 23 Grand Slams, who aims to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight successes at Wimbledon, will face the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, who prevailed today against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti. Five precedents between the two, and as many victories for the Serbian, including the only match played on grass at Wimbledon, in 2018.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Football: U20 World Cup, Italy beats South Korea and goes to the final - Last Hour

You may also like

Beijing Offers Over 3,000 Affordable Youth Apartments for...

Beni: young schoolchildren spend their holidays doing petty...

Cocha Molina received restored crown of king of...

Two workers hit after collision between car and...

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, July 8

Promoting Work Through Learning: Implementing Xi Jinping’s Requirements...

Children who played with the Ouija board presented...

Eyed, I don’t think at all about running...

Strong storm with hail causes severe damage in...

The United States Successfully Completes Destruction of Chemical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy