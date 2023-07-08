Wimbledon: Djokovic beats Wawrinka and goes to the round of 16 – Tennis

Mission accomplished: Novak Djokovic surpasses even Stan Wawrinka with momentum and takes the ticket to the round of 16 of the Championships edition n.136. It takes just over two hours for the seven-times king of Wimbledon, No. 2 in seeding, to get the better of the 36-year-old Swiss who surrenders in three sets (6-3 6-1 7-6(5).

Thanks to the 31st consecutive victory on the London lawns, Djokovic, winner of the last four editions of the tournament, extends his unbeaten streak at the All England Club, where he hasn’t lost a completed match since 2017 (retirement in the quarter-finals).

In the next round, the winner of 23 Grand Slams, who aims to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight successes at Wimbledon, will face the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, who prevailed today against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti. Five precedents between the two, and as many victories for the Serbian, including the only match played on grass at Wimbledon, in 2018.

