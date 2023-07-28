Win a short vacation with your curious summer picture

The hens laugh at these funny snapshots – as long as they aren’t digging into the photographer’s food, as in the photo by Bernhard Sailer from Dobl-Zwaring, who sent us his curious snapshot. The Kleine Zeitung’s summer photo competition is now entering the next round: Pull out your smartphone or camera while you’re on holiday (regardless of whether it’s near or far) and put funny and unusual things in front of your lens. If you succeed, if you upload your snapshot to us, you are in the race for a relaxing short vacation. And in the Spa Hotel Zedern Klang (Lienz, East Tyrol). The main prize is three nights including breakfast for two people.

The qualifying rounds are currently underway, you can upload your photos until August 27th. A jury selects the three weekly winners from the submissions of the current calendar week. Every week there are surprise prizes waiting for these three (books, breakfast pass, etc.).

Here are the pictures, who reached us in the first week of action:

>>> Click here to upload the photo. Please indicate the location of the recording in the picture information!

A subtle warning: Only unusual or funny pictures promise success. So please don’t submit run-of-the-mill photos of the seventh garden gnome from the left. Or the sunset, which can only be distinguished from 70 other sunsets by underexposure. In short: Creativity wins!

After the six qualifying rounds, the 18 selected photographers plus 37 others (chosen from all six preliminary rounds) come to the final online voting. From August 28, our readers will choose the winner of the short holiday from a total of 55 photos. Enough of the longer than expected introduction. Grab your camera and go on a photo safari. We are happy and excited. And keep your fingers crossed for everyone!