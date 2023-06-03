Win customers and employees with services

Griese moms also presented the various support offers from ABDA and Federal Chamber of Pharmacists forward: Apart from the many working materials on the ABDA website under »pDL Campus« she also discussed the ongoing support of 25 impulse pharmacies during the implementation and the training to become a pDL manager, which has already been successfully implemented in Baden-Wuerttemberg and North Rhine has been tested. The latter is about having a responsible person in the pharmacy team who knows his stuff and who manages the introduction and implementation of the pDL in the entire team. This can be the owner, a licensed person or a PTA. “It is important that someone has their hat on”, so Griese moms.