Win the battle of epidemic prevention and control and annihilation with the most resolute and decisive measures Yuhang District epidemic prevention and control work conference held

Yesterday morning, the region’s epidemic prevention and control work meeting was held. Liu Ying, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the District Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully implement the deployment requirements of the central government, provinces, and municipalities, catch small ones early, check for omissions and make up for gaps, and implement various prevention and control tasks in a scientific, precise, and efficient manner. , with the most resolute and decisive measures to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control and annihilation, and make every effort to hold the bottom line of preventing a large-scale epidemic rebound.

District Party Committee Deputy Secretary and District Mayor Wang Cang presided over the meeting. District leaders Ruan Wenjing, Shen Yu, Wang Shu, Zhu Hongdan, etc., as well as persons in charge of relevant departments, towns, and platforms attended.

The meeting notified the situation of the epidemic prevention and control work in our district, and studied and deployed the next stage of epidemic prevention and control work.

Liu Ying emphasized that we must further tighten our thinking and fully demonstrate the actual combat state. The whole region must clearly understand the severity, complexity, arduousness and urgency of the current epidemic prevention and control situation, quickly complete the “conversion from peacetime to wartime”, further optimize and improve the system and mechanism of special class operation and leadership contact, and perform their own responsibilities, Linkage and cooperation will speed up the formation of a work situation with efficient operation, linkage between top and bottom, and consistent steps to ensure that the risk of the epidemic is dealt with in the first place.

Actions must be further accelerated to quickly extinguish the current epidemic. Nucleic acid testing should be good and fast, effectively improve the quality and efficiency of “collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting”, focus on nucleic acid testing of key populations, give priority to sampling, testing, and results, and provide scientific basis for decision-making on epidemic prevention and control. Tracing the source of the flow investigation must be good and fast, enrich the strength of the flow investigation, strengthen data verification, accurately and efficiently identify risk personnel, and resolutely block the chain of epidemic transmission in the shortest possible time. The isolation and transshipment must be good and fast, strengthen the coordination of departments, make the transshipment and isolation work in-depth, practical and precise, so that the isolation room, staff and transfer vehicles are in place, so as to ensure that the isolation should be separated as fast as possible. The clearing of the community must be good and fast, and the clearing of the community should be the top priority of the current prevention and control work. Keep an eye on key areas and parts, and continue to do a good job in various emergency response tasks to ensure that the epidemic does not spread or rebound. See you soon At the end of the day, it will be cleared early.

Measures should be further implemented, and efforts should be made to block the risk of breaking the defense. We must resolutely guard against “foreign defense imports”, resolutely implement the responsibility system of the first station, strictly control the front-end checkpoints, strictly guard the entry checkpoints in Hangzhou, and strictly implement the requirements of “landing inspection” and “three inspections and three nos in three days”. It is necessary to comprehensively consolidate the “internal anti-rebound”, strictly implement the regulations on negative nucleic acid verification certificates and site code scanning, increase the frequency of nucleic acid testing for risk personnel and key groups, give full play to the role of retail pharmacies and medical institutions as “sentry points”, and keep an eye on “risk points” at all times “Amplifier” to timely investigate and eliminate hidden risks related to the epidemic. It is necessary to speed up the construction of various capabilities, earnestly do a good job in resource reserves such as medical treatment, centralized isolation, and material supply guarantees, and adhere to a game of chess for overall planning and scheduling to provide a solid guarantee for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the “three emotions” linkage, respond to and solve the reasonable demands of the masses in a timely manner, efficiently solve the “urgent, difficult and anxious” problems of the masses, and fully guarantee the normal living needs and production order of the people.

Responsibilities must be further tightened, and the bottom line of prevention and control must be firmly held. Responsibilities must be compacted layer by layer. The heads of departments at all levels in the region must personally deploy and dispatch, command from the front, go deep into the grassroots, and further compact and compact the “quartet” responsibilities of territories, departments, units, and individuals. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and inspection, strengthen special supervision of epidemic prevention and control, establish a list-based problem assignment mechanism, follow up supervision in a timely manner, and make rectifications in place in a timely manner. It is necessary to strengthen on-duty duty, strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty system, enrich the strength of on-duty personnel, and ensure that various mechanisms and mechanisms operate efficiently, smoothly and orderly. Complete all tasks.

After the meeting, Liu Ying led a team to key areas such as Haishanghai Baiyanggangcheng Community and Jinjiadu Beiyuan in Liangzhu Street to inspect the implementation of various prevention and control measures on the spot, study and judge the current epidemic situation, and deploy relevant key tasks.

In the evening, Liu Ying went to the Liangzhu Sub-district Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to study and judge the latest progress of the epidemic with Wang Yu and other district leaders, and to deploy key tasks for the next stage.