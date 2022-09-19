At least fifteen competitors were rescued by the patrol boat of the Circomare Grado of the Port Authority of Monfalcone which in the morning of today, 18 September, participated in the Aquaticrunner Grado / Lignano starting at 6.50.

The wind and the low temperature of the sea water played a bad trick on these super athletes, who found themselves in difficulty while engaging in a SwimRun competition: 19 transactions between swim / run (5.35 / 21.75 / 19), for a total of 27.1 km of which 5.35 km of swimming and 21.75 km of running.

According to what has been learned, none of the rescued competitors complained of serious health consequences.