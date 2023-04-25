Home » Wind energy from the North Sea to supply Europe with electricity | > – News
News

Wind energy from the North Sea to supply Europe with electricity | > – News

by admin
Wind energy from the North Sea to supply Europe with electricity | > – News

Status: 04/25/2023 08:01 a.m

Wind energy in the North Sea should make a significant contribution to Europe’s power supply in the future. Germany and other neighboring countries have decided to do so. The aim is to expand the offshore potential.

“With the North Sea, we have the energy powerhouse practically on our doorstep,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). He and representatives of other North Sea countries signed a declaration on Monday in Ostend, Belgium. The declared goal is to promote the expansion of wind farms off the coast and to make the North Sea a green power plant and the largest energy supplier in Europe. To this end, the countries bordering the North Sea – along with Germany and Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg and Great Britain – want to build offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 120 gigawatts by 2030. By 2050, the capacity is to be increased to at least 300 gigawatts in the North Sea. Of this, 300 million households could be supplied with energy, said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Stagnant expansion of wind energy in the EU

The expansion of offshore wind energy has only progressed slowly in Germany and the EU. According to the Belgian government, the nine countries generated around 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy last year. Around 8 gigawatts came from Germany, most of it from the North Sea. France, Norway and Ireland, on the other hand, each produced significantly less than 1 gigawatt.

“Knowing that critical infrastructure is under threat”

At the same time, the states have set themselves the goal of expanding the production of green hydrogen. The Ostend Declaration “gives us the tailwind we need to embark on the path to climate neutrality,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. At the same time, she warned: “We know that our critical infrastructure is under threat.” She mentioned a joint working group of the EU and NATO, which is working on a stress test program, among other things.

See also  Ukraine, the premier will anticipate the green light for the EU candidacy to Zelensky

Scholz doesn’t want to waste any more time

Scholz also sees some work to be done. Above all, it must be faster than before. “We can’t lose any more time when identifying areas, obtaining permits, or building plants and networks,” said the SPD politician. The Federal Chancellor believes he is on the right track. Many laws in the EU and in Germany would be changed to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.

Further information

Companies should develop larger and larger systems as quickly as possible – at reasonable prices. The cost pressure poses problems for the manufacturers. (03/17/2023) more

Robert Habeck (Greens), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, speaks during a press conference at the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg. © picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt Photo: Marcus Brandt

According to the Vice Chancellor during his visit to Hamburg, by 2030 there will be more than twice as many wind turbines off the German coast as there are now. (03/23/2023) more

Wind turbines in Thomasburg © Frank Lüßmann

In the village near Lüneburg, nobody complained about the new wind turbines. The approval was quick. how come (04/10/2023) more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 04/24/2023 | 8:00 p.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

The US seizes millions of dollars from former...

Risk of new displacement in Negría, Istmina

Electricity prices fall to a new low –...

A short novel by César Briceño Toledo –...

51 children’s and youth groups dance today to...

Itzehoe: Volunteer fire brigade gets full-time security department...

Acting on the vision of the 2030 immunization...

Subpoenaed by the Comptroller’s Office: legal representatives, governor,...

Learning, from the “key few” to seize the...

Gold stable page 1 – 04/25/2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy