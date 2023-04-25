Wind energy from the North Sea to supply Europe with electricity | > – News

Status: 04/25/2023 08:01 a.m Wind energy in the North Sea should make a significant contribution to Europe’s power supply in the future. Germany and other neighboring countries have decided to do so. The aim is to expand the offshore potential.

“With the North Sea, we have the energy powerhouse practically on our doorstep,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). He and representatives of other North Sea countries signed a declaration on Monday in Ostend, Belgium. The declared goal is to promote the expansion of wind farms off the coast and to make the North Sea a green power plant and the largest energy supplier in Europe. To this end, the countries bordering the North Sea – along with Germany and Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg and Great Britain – want to build offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 120 gigawatts by 2030. By 2050, the capacity is to be increased to at least 300 gigawatts in the North Sea. Of this, 300 million households could be supplied with energy, said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Stagnant expansion of wind energy in the EU

The expansion of offshore wind energy has only progressed slowly in Germany and the EU. According to the Belgian government, the nine countries generated around 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy last year. Around 8 gigawatts came from Germany, most of it from the North Sea. France, Norway and Ireland, on the other hand, each produced significantly less than 1 gigawatt.

“Knowing that critical infrastructure is under threat”

At the same time, the states have set themselves the goal of expanding the production of green hydrogen. The Ostend Declaration “gives us the tailwind we need to embark on the path to climate neutrality,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. At the same time, she warned: “We know that our critical infrastructure is under threat.” She mentioned a joint working group of the EU and NATO, which is working on a stress test program, among other things.

Scholz doesn’t want to waste any more time

Scholz also sees some work to be done. Above all, it must be faster than before. “We can’t lose any more time when identifying areas, obtaining permits, or building plants and networks,” said the SPD politician. The Federal Chancellor believes he is on the right track. Many laws in the EU and in Germany would be changed to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.

