Wind turbines are the target of thieves – Rhineland – news

Wind turbines are the target of thieves – Rhineland

Wind turbines are the target of thieves – Rhineland

“Caution. Danger to life.” A voltage of 10,000 volts is not to be trifled with in the transformer house. But that’s not a problem for the burglars. Only recently copper plates were stolen from a small transformer house in Übach-Palenberg.

High damage – low material value

Gero Beckers, construction manager of the company BMR (left)

The plates hardly bring any money on the scrap market. Gero Beckers from BMR energy Solutions estimates a maximum of 50 to 60 euros. The Geilenkirchen-based company plans, builds and operates dozens of wind turbines in the western tip of Germany. Within a year, it reported 15 thefts and burglaries.

Professional gangs possible perpetrators

The inside of a pinwheel.

Gero Beckers suspects that these are professional gangs. Not only the transformer house in Übach-Palenberg, but also a wind turbine in Mönchengladbach was professionally switched off by the burglars. Apparently, the thieves are not deterred by surveillance cameras and security personnel. In addition, the huge wind farms on the fields and meadows cannot be monitored completely.

In one case in May, the perpetrators were caught. “It was an extraordinary, bizarre case,” says Gero Beckers. Young people stole copper cables from a wind turbine in Waldfeucht that had already been dismantled. A pedestrian caught her and alerted the police. The youngsters later apologized. “I was surprised,” says Gero Beckers, “how the nice young people came up with this stupid idea.” The students’ response: a TikTok video would have inspired them to steal.

