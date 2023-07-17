Wind turbines by the tree in the middle of the world? Greens demand energy self-sufficiency

12
Despite some political quarrels, the monastery has been a pioneer in many areas for years, also thanks to a strong municipal administration. Kremsmünster has long since made a name for itself across national borders, especially in the area of digitization and citizen participation. But the monastery also wants to be one of the model students when it comes to photovoltaic expansion.
See also Lombardy, Conte does not close the dialogue with the Democratic Party: “Majorino? Let's talk about programs first."