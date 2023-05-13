Wind will carry ashes from Ruiz to Villahermosa, Murillo and Líbano today

The movement of fluid, rock fracturing, seismic energy and tremors inside the Nevado del Ruiz volcano remained on Friday with the same intensity as in previous days, while the column of ash and gas expulsion to the outside reached a height of 1,900 meters.

This was reported this Saturday in its usual daily report by the Colombian Geological Service when reporting on the behavior of the volcano on Friday, while assuring that due to the direction of the winds registered today, the ashes will reach the Tolimense municipalities of Villahermosa, Murillo and Lebanon.

According to the Colombian Geological Service bulletin, from 9:00 am yesterday (May 12) until the time the bulletin was published, seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits continued to predominate.

Likewise, the seismicity record associated with rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice is maintained, which showed similar levels in the number of earthquakes and in seismic energy compared to the previous day (May 12). The earthquakes were located to the northeast and southeast of the Arenas crater, at an approximate distance of up to 4 km from it, and at depths between 1 and 4 km.

On the other hand, in terms of surface activity, the dispersion direction of the gas column has been towards the east – southeast, with variations to the northwest and northeast of the volcano. For today, the forecasts indicate that the wind will be in the direction (northeast – east).

Similarly, the SGC recommends that the community remain calm, follow all the instructions of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and local authorities, and be attentive to the information provided by the Colombian Geological Service on the evolution of the state of the volcano.