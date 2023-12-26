Windelsbach | Wind blows pig transporters off the road

The strong wind caused a pig truck to overturn near diapersbach during the night. The 34-year-old driver was on the way to a farm when this happened. Some pigs died in the accident, others later had to be euthanized by a veterinarian. The driver remained uninjured. Due to the soggy ground, his vehicle had to be recovered at great expense. The volunteer fire department and the water management office were also called in because of leaking operating materials. The total damage is estimated at around 9,000 euros.

