Windows games on Macs with Apple Silicon: Whiskey 1.1.0 is out | News

Wed, 6:25 p.m. Software: Mac vogIf you want to use a Mac with an M1 or M2 chip for gaming, you can already draw on a considerable number of titles. However, the large variety of complex 3D games in particular that is available to users of Windows computers is not available on computers with Apple’s own SoCs. In Cupertino, people are well aware of this deficit, which is why the Californian company presented the Game Porting Toolkit a few months ago (see ). This collection of tools is intended to help developers adapt their games to macOS and Apple’s graphics interface called Metal. In addition, it contains a framework that allows running unported Windows games using Wine.

Whiskey makes it easier to start Windows games

The Game Porting Toolkit is only aimed at developers and not at “normal” Mac owners, but the latter can still use it. However, installation and configuration are anything but trivial. Therefore, in June, Isaac Marovitz started a project called “Whiskey”, which allows you to run Windows games on a Mac without having to have in-depth knowledge of the operating system and especially terminal commands (see ). The open-source software not only has all the necessary components on board, but also has a graphical user interface. With this, x86 games can be easily added and then started directly. Only Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit has to be downloaded and installed separately, this requires a developer account.



Free download on GitHub

Whiskey 1.1.0 was released a few days ago, so the developers have reached an important milestone just a few weeks after the project started. According to Isaac Marovitz, the software is based on Crossover 22.1.1 and currently supports a number of games, including Diablo IV and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. To use it, you need a Mac with an M1 or M2 chip and macOS Ventura; Whiskey also works with the macOS Sonoma beta. The software can be downloaded for free from GitHub be downloaded, a short Instructions is also available there. Whiskey can also be installed using Homebrew.

Supplementary Articles:

19.06.23 ·

Windows games on the Mac: “Whiskey” wants to make the Game Porting Toolkit more accessible to end customers

08.06.23 ·

Which Windows games are already compatible with the Apple Game Porting Toolkit?

07.06.23 ·

Apple enables Windows games on the Mac: Many well-known titles (Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Spiderman, etc.) are already running

0

0

5 comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

