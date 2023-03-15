news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VERONA, MARCH 15 – The Veronese Pasqua Vini winery will be present with its own stand at ProWein in Dusseldorf, from March 19 to 21, where it will offer tastings to guests from 20 countries. Also scheduled is a special dinner dedicated to Famiglia Pasqua Amarone della Valpolicella Docg 2017, included among Decanter’s Wines of the Year 2022.



At the German wine fair, Pasqua will present many of the labels that are an expression of the potential of the Valpolicella terroir.



It will also be the protagonist, with some of the iconic productions, of the inaugural event of the event, organized on 18 March by Gambero Rosso: alongside interpretations of Amarone such as Mai Dire Mai Amarone della Valpolicella Docg 2015 and Famiglia Pasqua Amarone della Valpolicella Docg 2018. Cascina San Vincenzo Valpolicella Ripasso Doc 2019 is also available for tasting, the result of the certified organic farming project in which Pasqua Vini has been investing in recent years. (HANDLE).

