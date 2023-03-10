From 2 p.m. onwards, numerous local and national wineries, dealers and production companies spoil visitors with their diverse range on two floors. At the vintage presentation, almost 50 exhibitors – including wineries from Austria, Germany, Italy and Slovenia – will present their current wines. In addition, guests are spoiled with handmade Italian quality products, regional baked goods and air-dried meat specialties, among other things. The “Gin-Tasting-Bar” as well as the Haselbacher brewery and the Vitzthum brewery also offer variety. The Lions Club Braunau rounds off the tasting tour through Ranshofen Castle with a charity oyster bar. The proceeds from this will be donated to charity. Champagne and sparkling wine can also be tasted at the Lions stand.

After the wine event, the “Schluckerl” beer and wine bar will open its doors for the first time this season. In the breathtaking, historic location in the Ranshofener Schloss-Stadl, DJ Daniel Kammerer will make the dance floor glow from 7 p.m. For a change, the Schluckerl team serves selected drinks with free entry.

