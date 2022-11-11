Listen to the audio version of the article

The winner, the absolute number 1, will only be revealed on Friday 11 November, but Italy and Tuscany in particular have already won. This is the annual Top Ten of the best wines in the world by Wine Spectator 2022, a ranking in which the presence of made in Italy wines is increasingly strong and increasingly in prominent positions. And also in 2022 Italy and Tuscany have already won because they placed two labels in the top five in the world and three in the top ten.

This is the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Fattoria dei Barbi which today is ranked at number 2, one step away from the top step of the podium while Tignanello 2019, the famous Antinori brand, is ranked at number 5. To close the triptych made in Italy in the Top also the position number 8 still occupied by a Tuscan wine, and Maremma in particular, Saffredi 2019 by Fattoria Le Pupille.

Three great representatives of made in Italy enology in a top ten – which we remember is missing only the number 1 – populated by French and Americans. In fact, at number 3 there is the Chardonnay of Napa Valley Hyde Vineyard 2019, at the 4 Chateau Talbot St. Julien 2019, at number 5 as already mentioned the Tignanello Antinori of the same vintage which evidently was particularly appreciated even at very different latitudes. To complete the ranking in sixth place the Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville The Estates still 2019 by Robert Mondavi in ​​seventh another wine that is rarely missing in the Top ten of Wine Spectator, the Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2019 by Château de Beaucastel. In eighth place the Saffredi of Le Pupille precedes in the ninth the Cabernet Sauvigno, this time of 2018 by Quilceda Creek produced in Columbia Valley and finally to close the ranking the only so far sparkling or the Champagne Cristal 2014 by Louis Roederer.

It should be noted among the curiosities that the 2019 vintage was awarded multiple awards In short, also in 2022, and pending the first position that will be revealed only tomorrow, Tuscany is once again holding up the name of Italy. In particular, Fattoria dei Barbi’s Brunello di Montalcino 2016 also confirms what many think and that is that the reserve 2016 has nothing to envy to the celebrated 2015. Two vintages which, as was mentioned in these days of Benvenuto Brunello, the annual event highlight in Montalcino, they were both sold out.An recognition to Fattoria del Barbi which is one of the historic brands of Montalcino, among the 25 companies that in 1967 gave life to the Doc (which later became Docg) among the most famous and celebrated d ‘Italy. “The reserve – explained Stefano Cinelli Colombini, owner of Fattoria dei Barbi to the specialized site winenews – has enormous potential and is all to be explored. The vintage always reaches a very high level with the reserve which is a qualitative peak made up of 1.2 million bottles (out of about 9 produced on average of Brunello di Montalcino) ”.

For Brunello this is the second best result ever in the Top ten of Wine Spectator, with the exception of Brunello di Casanova di Neri which, with the 2001 vintage, won the position of best wine in the world in 2006. In addition to Neri’s Brunello di Casanova, Italy has won the number 1 position only three more times: with Sassicaia 2015 (in the 2018 ranking), with Ornellaia 1998 (in 2001) and with Antinori’s Solaia 1997 in 2000. All from Tuscany. In short, Italy is satisfied and looks forward to tomorrow when the new number 1 will be unveiled. Who knows.