Wine trade has already moved to the Bergschlössl

The craftsmen still shape the picture in the Bergschlössl, the adaptation work of the historic building is in full swing. Martin Siebermair, the new tenant of the Bergschlössl, which belongs to the city of Linz, is confident. “We’re on schedule and already well booked for the fall,” says the banker and entrepreneur, who, as reported, wants to realize a personal project close to his heart at the foot of the Froschberg.

In the next few weeks, the first doctor will move into his practice in the “main building”, and gradually the other practices for doctors and physiotherapists will be filled with life until autumn. In addition, a competence center for child support will be located here.

Siebermair and his team have already moved in – he has also settled the headquarters of his wine cooperative DieWein in the newer house in the more than 300-year-old Bergschlösslpark. He said goodbye to the restaurant in the old town (in the former beekeeper’s yard) at the end of June. “However, this decision was not due to the situation, but to a personnel issue,” says the entrepreneur, who does not only operate on an economic basis. In addition to the wine trade, he wants to revitalize the Bergschlössl with events after two years of vacancy. Fixed in the calendar in November are a “small, fine wine fair with small winegrowers” and a wedding evening where “everything will be prepared as if a wedding party were to take place in the Schlössl”. All service providers that a wedding celebration needs will also be present.

The Bergschlössl will be officially opened under the new management on September 8th with a picnic for invited guests. After that, Siebermair wants to make it a “meeting place for everyone”.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

Author

Reinhold Gruber

Local Editor Linz

Reinhold Gruber

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

