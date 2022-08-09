News Winemaker and mother of Vazzola is the Italian tug-of-war champion by admin August 9, 2022 August 9, 2022 All municipalitiesAltivoleArcadeAsoloBorso del GrappaBreda di Piavecaerano san marcoMajor ChapelCarboneraCasale sul SileLockerCastelcuccoCastelfranco VenetoGodego CastleCavaso del TombaCessaltChiaranoCimadolmoCison di ValmarinoCodognèColle UmbertoConeglianoCordignanoCornudaCrespano del GrappaCrocetta del MontelloFarra di SoligoFollinaDrinking fountainsSourceMopGaiarineGiavera del MontelloGodega of Sant’UrbanoGorgo al MonticanoIstranaLoriaMansuéMareno di PiaveMaserMaserada on the PiaveMeduna of LivenzamianeMogliano VenetoMonastier of TrevisoMonfumoMontebellunaMorganoMoriago of the BattleMotta di LivenzaNervesa della BattagliaOderzoOrmelleBearsPaderno del GrappaVillagePederobbaParish church of SoligoPonte di PiavePonzano VenetoPortobuffolèPossagnoPoveglianoPreganziolFifth of TrevisoRefrontalFeelingLago returnsRiese Pius XRoncadeSalgaredaSan Biagio di CallaltaSan FiorSan Pietro di FelettoSan Polo di PiaveSan VendemianoSan Zenone degli EzzeliniSanta Lucia di PiaveCharmedMixedSernaglia della BattagliaforcingSpresianoSuseganaTarzoTrevignanoTrevisoValdobbiadeneVazzolaVedelagoOtterVillorbaVittorio VenetoVolpago del MontelloZenson di PiaveZero Branco Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Vallesella, Happacher's patience is over: "Without a bridge, goodbye camping" chronicle 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Zarco in pole position Eroico Espargarò: falls, restarts and finishes sixth next post Beijing Guoan is satisfied with the conditions of hosting the game at the temporary home court or at the Shandong Rizhao Club – yqqlm You may also like Civitanova Marche, 30 years old stabbed and killed... August 9, 2022 Refuges and mountain huts in Carnia without telephone... August 8, 2022 School, the Province asks the ministry for a... August 8, 2022 Matera, launched a 311 million euro contract to... August 8, 2022 Filippo and his “catch-all”, “I help keep Treviso... August 8, 2022 In Rimini the hotel has already been paid... August 8, 2022 China Eastern Airlines passenger and cargo charter planes... August 8, 2022 Sauris towards normality: after two months on 11... August 8, 2022 He falls from the ladder by cutting the... August 8, 2022 Calenda effect: thus the gap in favor of... August 8, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.