© Reuters. The Winklevoss twins finance Gemini with a $100 million personal loan

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of US-based crypto exchange Gemini, reportedly tapped into their own resources to fund the business during the ongoing crypto market downturn.

According to an April 10 Bloomberg report, the Winklevoss twins have conceded a $100 million personal loan to Gemini after trying to get financing from outside investors. Cointelegraph reached out to Gemini for comment, but has not received a response as of publishing.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

