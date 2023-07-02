Home » Winners are certain: Marbeck wins gold in “Our village has a future” – Westphalia-Lippe – News
News

Winners are certain: Marbeck wins gold in “Our village has a future” – Westphalia-Lippe – News

by admin
Winners are certain: Marbeck wins gold in “Our village has a future” – Westphalia-Lippe – News

Marbeck from the district of Borken wins gold and thus receives prize money of 15,000 euros. The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) today announced the winners of the 27th federal competition “Our village has a future”. From a total of 1,100 participating villages, 22 national winners were selected, including four villages from North Rhine-Westphalia.

Villages are honored for commitment

The four villages qualified last year for the nationwide comparison by winning the state competition “Our village has a future”. “It is impressive how much the villagers put their hearts and souls into their homeland, even in the current difficult times,” said Minister of Agriculture Silke Gorißen (CDU).

See also  Cuneo, pensions, security, the dossiers opened between Calderone and the social partners

You may also like

Serious plane crash at Apiay military base leaves...

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation discusses the repercussions...

The false positives that Uribe could not silence...

Climate activists in Stuttgart: Because of the blockade:...

A good ministerial gesture.. but! – OujdaCity

Prominent LGBT Conservatives Condemn Ron DeSantis’ Campaign Video...

How to get the American visa

Hong Kong Motors Northward: A Key Step towards...

Escape or just step back

140 strikes between January and May in China…...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy