Winners are certain: Marbeck wins gold in “Our village has a future” – Westphalia-Lippe – News

Marbeck from the district of Borken wins gold and thus receives prize money of 15,000 euros. The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) today announced the winners of the 27th federal competition “Our village has a future”. From a total of 1,100 participating villages, 22 national winners were selected, including four villages from North Rhine-Westphalia.

Villages are honored for commitment

The four villages qualified last year for the nationwide comparison by winning the state competition “Our village has a future”. “It is impressive how much the villagers put their hearts and souls into their homeland, even in the current difficult times,” said Minister of Agriculture Silke Gorißen (CDU).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

