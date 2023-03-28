Asuncion, National Radio.-The winners of the 2012 edition of the television reality “Rojo el Valor del Talento”, first and second place respectively, Marijó Obregón and Víctor Fleitas, present in an unprecedented collaboration, the song and video clip “Siempre a tu Lado”, available on all platforms digital.

For the first time, after 10 years of friendship and also having shared the finalist podium in the aforementioned contest, they collaborate on a song, which makes this crossover a pleasant surprise for all the followers of both artists.

The official video was directed by Trinity Films under the direction of Victor Fleitas, stars the same artists and is loaded with emotion, color and love.

About the artists

Marijó Obregón was the first Paraguayan to record an entire album in Guarani at the legendary Abbey Road studio in London with other Paraguayan musicians. He is currently preparing a musical collaboration album with the consecrated singer Oscar «Chaqueño» Palavecino.

Víctor Fleitas has released an album with his musical band “Lasted” in 2022, and in parallel to his musical career, he has developed a successful career as Audiovisual Director, making music videos for renowned artists such as Tierra Adentro, Nacho ( of the group Chino & Nacho), Felipe Peláez, Susana Zaldívar, Yeyny Ortiz, Rolando Cristaldo, Nueva Era, Lucileste, among others. He has also made numerous short films. He is currently studying Cinematography at Columbia University.