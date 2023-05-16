Winners of the contest ‘Children paint the Vallenato Festival’ are awarded

The five winning students of the ‘Children paint the Vallenato Festival’ contest received an award from an event organized for 12 years by the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata.

Before the call, the winners went up to the stage expressing their satisfaction for this important contest that invites them to paint about the most important event that the World Capital of Vallenato has. In addition, for being among the top five, among the 378 contestants.

THE WINNERS

1.- José Manuel Cabrera Chacón, 11 years old, Comfacesar School. ‘The last note from Luis

Enrique’. A skateboard.

2.- Daniela Mishel Lozano Correa, 12 years old, Upar Technical Institute. ‘Vallenato flowers’. A tablet.

3.- Danna Jireth Hernández Mestre, 11 years old, Andrés Escobar School. ‘Vallenato folklore’. Bonus of 500 thousand pesos.

4.- Irene Sofía Murillo Martínez, 10 years old, Vicente Roig y Villalba School. ‘Foundation Garden’. Bonus of 150 thousand pesos.

5.- Fabio Fabio Garrido Ortega, 10 years old, Murgas Institute. ‘The golden chicken’. Bonus of 150 thousand pesos.

The event was held on April 23 at the Mayales Plaza Shopping Center, who sponsors it, was surrounded by the Vallenato environment where landscapes full of stories and letters appeared in the paintings that Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, toured, carrying carrying from town to town the songs and notes of his accordion.

On that occasion, the integrated jury Agustín ‘Tín’ Nieves Carrillo, Hernán Ariza Torres and Jaime Torres Nieves, had an arduous task to announce the names of the five winning students, who did their work for more than three hours.

In turn, the winning student of the contest ‘Children paint the Vallenato Festival’, José Manuel Cabrera Chacón, said. “This was a very nice experience where we were invited to paint and with this join the Vallenato Festival. Everything was pleasant and more because of the number of students who participated. Thank you all and thank you for considering us. I like Vallenato music”.

For the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, this contest continues to be the best bet because it is about instilling in students between the ages of 8 and 12, the love for Vallenato folklore, based on painting, where they develop their talent and creativity.

Finally, it is noted that the awards for the winners of the accordion, unpublished vallenata song, piqueria and piloneras contests of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, will be held next two June in the Miguel Vicente Arroyo auditorium of the Popular University of Cesar, stolen headquarters.

Related