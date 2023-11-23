Winning $44 million Florida Lottery ticket has not yet been cashed

Unclaimed $44 Million Florida Lotto Prize Nears Expiration

The Florida Lotto game of the United States of America was won with a staggering $44 million dollar jackpot, however, the winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize. With the deadline to collect the money fast approaching, there is a possibility that the lucky ticket holder may miss out on their fortune.

The winning ticket, obtained through the Quick Pick tool on June 14, was sold at a Sunoco Express gas station located at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in the city of Kissimmee, Osceola County, Florida. The winning numbers were 09, 13, 15, 46, 51, and 52, and the final deadline to claim the prize is the night of December 11, 2023.

Lottery winners are required to visit the Lottery’s central department in Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida, to seek their rewards. The Florida Lottery organizers are urging players to check tickets purchased at the Sunoco Express store and ensure they do not miss out on their chance to claim the incredible prize.

In a positive light, the Florida Lotto has made significant contributions to the educational system since its inception in 1988, with over $8.38 billion dollars being donated to date. More than 1,092 participants have become millionaires, and nearly 481 million tickets have been winners, with prizes in excess of $10.84 billion being awarded in the game’s history.

In addition, the Florida Lotto game has contributed over $45 billion to education through the various lottery games, benefitting more than 983 thousand students through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

As the deadline looms, the search for the $44 million dollar winner continues, with hope that the lucky ticket holder will come forward in time to claim their life-changing prize.

Share this: Facebook

X

