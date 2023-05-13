winning classes awarded — Mobility

The two winning classes of “We were born to walk”, the contest which saw the participation of over 3200 students from 150 classes throughout the city, engaged since 20 March to challenge each other on a very particular route, the one from home to school. However, it was not whoever traveled the road faster who won, but the class that, as a group, did so in a more sustainable way for two weeks: on foot, by bike, on scooter, on skateboard, by bus or Pedibus.

They have received recognition class 1 A of the Manzolini primary schoolwhich moved more sustainably during the two weeks of the contest, and the 3 A of the primary Costawho improved his mobility style more than the usual ways of moving.

“We were born to walk” is the regional campaign promoted by the CTR Education for Sustainability of ARPA Emilia-Romagna, conceived and coordinated by Ceas Centro Antartide of Bologna together with the Antismog Parents of Milan and with the sponsorship of the Regional School Office, and which it also carries out on the Municipality of Bologna to promote sustainable mobility on the journey that takes children to primary school, as a way of rediscovering the city, promoting health, paying attention to sustainability.

We were born to walk focuses every year on a specific focus that highlights one of the virtuous aspects of sustainable mobility from home to school: the theme of the 2023 edition aims to underline how moving in a “gentle” way allows you to better observe and learn the dynamics of our city, grasping the positive as well as the negative aspects but also observing and interacting with others by relating to people and the territory. So to “read” the city, with the invitation contained in the claim of this edition which is precisely “Let’s read the city by walking”.

