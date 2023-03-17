Home News Winning participation in tenders, announcements and competitions – free technical webinar
Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 17-18

Gianluca Perottoni, co-founder architect of the engineering firm Glass Studio Srlrecounts his experience with Allplan solutions, thanks to which he has experienced an exceptional increase in productivity in some essential activities for a design studio:

  • How to carry out a preliminary assessment of the feasibility of a tender, announcement or competition in just a few hours.
  • How to produce the documents necessary for the winning participation in a few days, with the highest level of detail.
  • How to accurately calculate the profitability margin of a tender or project.

MEETING DETAILS

Date: Thursday 20 April 2023
Hours: 17:00-18:00
Moderator: Guido Ruffinatto (Poppy)
Speaker: Arch. Gianluca Perottoni
Topics: BIM, participation in competitions, Allplan

