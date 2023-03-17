Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 17-18

Gianluca Perottoni, co-founder architect of the engineering firm Glass Studio Srlrecounts his experience with Allplan solutions, thanks to which he has experienced an exceptional increase in productivity in some essential activities for a design studio:

How to carry out a preliminary assessment of the feasibility of a tender, announcement or competition in just a few hours.

How to produce the documents necessary for the winning participation in a few days, with the highest level of detail.

How to accurately calculate the profitability margin of a tender or project.

MEETING DETAILS

Date: Thursday 20 April 2023

Hours: 17:00-18:00

Moderator: Guido Ruffinatto (Poppy)

Speaker: Arch. Gianluca Perottoni

Topics: BIM, participation in competitions, Allplan

