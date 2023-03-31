On April 10, the “Winter 2023” vaccination campaign of the Ministry of Public Health begins and is aimed at the entire population of the country, especially those who are part of risk groups. During the winter season, coinfections are frequent, be they viruses among themselves, such as SARS-CoV2 and influenza, SARS-CoV2 with other viruses (adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, metapneumovirus), or respiratory viruses with bacteria, such as SARS-CoV2 with pneumococcus, or influenza virus with pneumococcus. For this reason, the health portfolioi considers the prevention of severe forms of influenza and invasive infections by pneumococcus and Covid-19 to be extremely important, through vaccination, especially in vulnerable groups and those susceptible to severe forms.

In this context, in the country, the “Winter 2023” vaccination campaign will enable the immunization of the population from April 10 to July 14, with influenza vaccines for babies from six months of life in furthermore, for the entire population, mainly for those who are part of risk groups.

Neumo 23 will also be applied, aimed at people aged 60 and over (with no history of vaccination or who have received a dose five years ago). Bivalent AntiCovid doses, annual dose, for people 12 years of age and older. In the case of pregnant women, having completed 12 weeks of gestation, they may receive the vaccine, with a medical indication, through a medical certificate signed and sealed by the professional.

The Health portfolio indicated that the “Winter 2023” vaccination campaign has as its main objective to prevent mortality and serious morbidity, in subgroups of the population, defined by the biomedical conditions that are associated with a greater risk of death and complications caused or secondary to influenza virus infection, and to preserve the integrity of essential services.

The doses of this campaign can be applied simultaneously, all are safe and have proven their efficacy, they reported.