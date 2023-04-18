Winter 2023 Vaccination Campaign carried out on the SND property

Asuncion, National Radio.-The launch of the 2023 Winter Vaccination campaign was held this Monday at the premises of the National Sports Secretariat, in an act that was attended by the director of the Expanded Immunization Program of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Héctor Castro, in addition to the person in charge of the SND Office, Amilcar Guillén.

On the occasion they reported on the doses that will be applied at the aforementioned headquarters of the Secretary of State:

Influenza: 6 months and older

COVID19; 6 years and up

Pneumo 23: 60 years and over

Access to the SND property is through Eusebio Ayala avenue.