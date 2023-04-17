winter emergencies

Several emergencies are registered in the different municipalities of Valle del Cauca due to the effects of heavy rains who registered over the weekend.

Relief agencies worked hard to accompany families who are affected by winter.

The mayor of Tuluá, Jhon Jairo Gómez, assured that the serious affectations occur in his municipality due to the overflow of the Tuluá river that has flooded with a low level five sectors of the urban road of the municipality.

The operations that were implemented aimed at prevention with the closure of downtown roads to avoid inconvenience due to accidents and due to the recklessness of people who arrive in the area and endanger their lives and those of others by taking a photo or recording a video of the river overflowing.

