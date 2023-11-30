Winter showers all over the country, code yellow for slippery conditions in most provinces: “Pay attention, especially in the east”

With the exception of West and East Flanders, the RMI announced code yellow for slippery conditions on Wednesday morning. In Lower and Central Belgium this is mainly due to the forecast of showers of rain or melting snow, but in the (Limburg) Kempen, snow showers can temporarily form a thin layer of snow (0-2 cm). South of Sambre and Meuse there are frequent showers during the morning. Particularly in the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg, some snow may fall from a height of 200-300 m (0-4 cm).

In the other provinces that are placed in yellow (Namur, Walloon and Flemish Brabant), watch out for ice spots during the first precipitation (rain or melting snow), because temperatures are around or slightly below 0 degrees.

“We still have to pay attention to slippery conditions on Wednesday morning, especially in the east of the country,” also reports Katrien Kiekens of the Roads and Traffic Agency. “The road surface temperature there is still around or below freezing point, which in combination with the humidity and precipitation can cause slippery conditions in some places.”

The Roads and Traffic services did sprinkle grit on the highways and regional roads in the provinces of Limburg and Flemish Brabant last night, Kiekens reports.

“Moderate your speed”

In the provinces of Flemish Brabant and West Flanders, warnings about slipperiness were also placed on the text signs above the highways, reports Peter Bruyninckx of the Flemish Traffic Center. “So moderate your speed,” it says. “Because in those provinces it can be slippery in certain places due to the cold subsoil. Fortunately, we are not aware of any incidents for the time being.”

During the course of Wednesday, the sun will occasionally peek out in the north and center of the country, but clouds will continue to dominate in the south. The chance of winter showers remains in the northern half of the country, while it decreases in the south. All this while the mercury does not exceed -1 degree in the East Cantons and reaches 5 degrees in the center and 6 degrees at the sea.

There will be broad clear skies on Wednesday evening, with still winter showers on the coast and in the Ardennes. It will remain dry in most places next night and some light snow may fall in the south. There is a chance of fog. The minimum temperatures are -6 degrees in the East Cantons, -4 to -2 degrees in Lower and Central Belgium and are around freezing point in Belgian Lorraine.

Thursday starts gray with low clouds, mist and fog. In the afternoon the sun can occasionally shine through, especially in the north, while it remains cloudy with a chance of winter precipitation south of Sambre and Meuse. The maximums fluctuate from -2 to +3 degrees.

We will have more sun on Friday and Saturday, with some winter showers on the coast and in the southeast. The maximum temperatures range from -2 to +3 degrees on Friday and from -1 degree to +5 degrees on Saturday.

