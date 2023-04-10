The Holy Week in Hinterstoder went well and ended with fantastic weather and again many skiers on the slopes on Easter Monday, according to the mountain railways there. Tourism Minister Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) also drew a positive balance with almost 2 million overnight stays from November 2022 to February 2023.

That is an increase of 55 percent compared to the previous year. “We are back to the record value of 2019, i.e. before the Corona crisis,” emphasized the State Councilor for Economic Affairs and Tourism in a press release on Monday. Upper Austria’s guests are still increasingly coming from within Austria, the most important foreign market is Germany, especially Bavaria, but the Czech neighbors would also like to come.

burglary in January

The operation until the Easter holidays paid off, season ticket holders and holiday guests should be able to rely on being welcome in Hinterstoder until Easter. There are also employees who would like to work five months at a time, according to the mountain railways. “After a timely start to the season, the Christmas holidays and January clouded our balance somewhat,” summarized Helmut Holzinger, CEO of Hinterstoder-Wurzeralm-Bergbahnen.

“With a slight minus of 5 percent in guest entries in both ski areas compared to the very good pre-Corona season 2019/20, we are not far from our goals,” says Holzinger. The number of multi-day guests even remained constant and the school ski courses really picked up speed again after the pandemic. The new Hössbahn, a 10-passenger gondola lift in Hinterstoder, which went into operation at Christmas 2022, has developed extremely positively. A 10-seater gondola lift on the Frauenkar has been planned for a long time, but is currently being objected to by the state environmental attorney.

Lifts on the Hochficht stood still for 16 days

At Hochficht in the border triangle Austria-Germany-Czech Republic there was a “great start” on December 10th, said Managing Director Gerald Paschinger. In January, however, there was a slump, and because of many rainy days, the lifts were idle for 16 days. “Before and after it was an average season. (…) The restart on January 21 in combination with a lot of fresh snow went well,” stressed Paschinger. There have been many children’s ski courses from schools and clubs. “Despite the sometimes scarce amounts of snow, the feedback was good,” says the managing director. The ski area was closed as planned on March 26th.

