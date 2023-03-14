Home News Winter wave hits the department of Caldas
Several landslides along the old road to Nevado del Ruíz, make it impossible for vehicles to travel along what is the fastest evacuation route and closest to the stratovolcano in case of emergency. The inhabitants of the sector state that they have been fighting for a year, so that this important road section is intervened.

However, “it has been impossible for the authorities to provide a solution” to this problem; given that, when they are not landslides, they are the terrible conditions in which the road is found, which is totally impassable.

Last Friday there were around 6 landslides, but the Caldas Infrastructure Secretariat has not yet been present.

For his part, the Caldas infrastructure secretary, Cesar Alberto Gómez, has stated that due to the increase in rains in the last week, there have been several interruptions in different road axes in the department of Caldas, such as the north and in the west of the department. Therefore, the relevant interventions have been carried out.

