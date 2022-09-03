CCTV News: The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services held in Beijing on September 2 held a total of 52 forums, meetings and promotion activities, and released 42 new products, new technologies and new achievements. Each exhibition area is full of highlights, and the two key words of wisdom and green are throughout.

Artificial intelligence, VR equipment, 5G applications… At this year’s service trade fair, a large number of high-tech equipment appeared together. This is a smart driving learning system. Friends who need to take a driver’s license can do simple training in subject two here.

CCTV reporter Zhang Yijin: After wearing the VR glasses, there is a 1:1 real restoration road in front of you. Once my vehicle is bumped or bumped, the 4D seat will give a strong feedback, which should be said to be exactly the same as the real driving experience. Extreme weather, including high-speed driving, can be simulated here.

Green is also the key word of this CIFTIS. This year’s new environmental service special exhibition area encourages enterprises to carry out technological innovation and help achieve the strategic goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. The pipe gallery in front of us, made of bamboo as raw material and using bamboo winding technology, has the characteristics of compression resistance and strong corrosion resistance, and almost zero emission and zero pollution in the production process.

Headquarter reporter Wang Shengdong: In fact, the special technology of bamboo winding is also widely used in the construction of wooden or bamboo houses. It can be said that on the one hand, it greatly reduces the carbon emission in the air. On the other hand, it can effectively use There are a lot of idle bamboo forest resources in our country.

At this year’s service trade fair, the concept of green development runs through all thematic exhibition areas. This first carbon data monitor can monitor and upload carbon emission data in real time during the construction process.

CCTV reporter Liu Xuan: It can be attached to the construction machinery vehicle on the construction site. By analyzing the vibration of the vehicle, it can accurately identify and record the specific carbon emission values ​​of different types of construction vehicles.

Green is not only reflected in the exhibits and services, but also runs through the process of holding the exhibition.

CCTV reporter Liu Xuan: For example, these bricks under my feet are not ordinary bricks. Their main raw materials are some solid waste materials such as steel slag and water slag produced in the steel production process.