Wisdom and magic: The creation of the Hummingbird according to the Mayans

The creation of the hummingbird showed the freedom of flight. The wisdom and magic that surround the bird are transmitted with the naked eye. Although their anatomy shows that they are one of the smallest birds in the world with a light skull, the great strength in their wings makes them impressive, since their rapid flapping makes them remain suspended in the air.

Their skeletal muscles are adapted for a life of continuous flight, so they flap freely and project themselves as they approach and disappear at the same time. The mythology behind its colorful feathers makes it one of the most significant birds in the Mayan culture, on par with the Quetzal and the Macaw.

According to the legend of the ancient Mayan wise men, the hummingbird embodies symbolism with a powerful spiritual meaning, since it represents the resurrection of souls. In some ancient cultures it means death on the cold nights of winter and resurrection to life with the dawn of spring.

Without a doubt, this bird symbolizes many different concepts from various beliefs in pre-Hispanic cultures. The Mayan legend states that the gods created everything necessary on earth, each animal, tree and stone entrusted them with some important work, but when they finished they noticed that they needed someone in charge of carrying the desires and thoughts from one place to another.

When they realized that they no longer had mud or corn to create another animal, they decided to take a jade stone with which they carved a very peculiar arrow, since it was short and light; When it was ready, they blew on it and the device came to life. At that time the gods created the ‘x ts’unu’um’ better known as the hummingbird.

Its bright feathers under the sun reflect all the colors, which caught the attention of men, who tried to catch it to decorate themselves with the animal’s beautiful feathers, but the gods ordered to punish whoever caught it. For this reason, they are one of the few birds that do not live in a cage; They were created to fly freely.

His work as a messenger and guardian of time immerses him in a mysterious bird. The legend mentions that if you find this bird in life it is because some soul sends you a message from another place far from earth.

The hummingbird in other Mexican cultures

In Aztec culture, Huitzilopochtli, the deity of the sun and war, was represented as a hummingbird. In his plume of feathers he had the silhouette of the bird, his beak was what stood out the most in that outfit. The Aztec people carried talismans with parts or shapes of hummingbirds, as it gave them energy, strength and skill in wars. Furthermore, the adoration and veneration they paid to it led them to believe that dead warriors were reincarnated in these birds.

In Zapotec culture, Huitzilopochtli was translated as left-handed hummingbird or southern hummingbird, but this is not yet proven.

In Mexican culture, the hummingbird is also related to war “it has to do with the inner battle that is fought by the warrior who wishes to be resurrected to eternal life.”

The hummingbird receives various names depending on the region in which they are found, some of the most common are: quindes, tucusitos, picaflores, chupamirtos, chuparrosas, huichichiquis. In the original indigenous languages ​​there are: huitzilli in Nahuatl, tzunún in Huastec or Jun in Totonaco.

Although its delicacy is shown by a fragile bird, in most regions it is seen as a symbol of strength; it also reflects love, beauty, harmony and balance. So now you know, if one day a hummingbird surprises you, don’t try to catch it. He will receive your wish and deliver it to the soul that awaits you and which has not yet separated itself from its existence.

