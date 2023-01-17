We Colombians receive this new year with many expectations and hopes, but we also understand that 2023 contains many challenges. It is enough to take into account that, according to the Dane, the country closed its economy in 2022 with an inflation of 13.12%, a figure that has not occurred since 1999, and according to the OECD, Colombia is currently one of the countries hardest hit by inflation in the world.

I have always been an optimist and I believe that, in the face of difficulties, we must become solution makers. That is why I have made the list of the main wishes and challenges in the coming year. Of course, one of my great desires is for peace to be consolidated in our territory. As you know, I have always been an advocate of resolving conflicts through dialogue, seeking consensus between the differences.

For this reason, from La U we support the ‘Total Peace’ of the Government, a bet that must be centered within the framework of the Law, in respect for the balance of powers and with a clear methodology that avoids confusion and setbacks. But above all, that has as its axis the victims of the conflict and achieves the submission of the armed actors. However, the materialization of this desire of Colombians to live without conflicts must be verifiable so that it does not become a license for those who have acted outside the law to continue committing crimes.

Another of my wishes for this new year is that policies to stop violence against women be improved. It is clear that the route of care for your protection has not worked and needs to be modified. The recent complaints about alleged harassment of women in the Congress of the Republic sadly reflect the panorama of the country. That is why I will continue to lead and support initiatives so that there is zero tolerance for all kinds of violence against us.

Like many Colombians, I also hope that the recently created Ministry of Equality and Equity will become a fundamental tool to put an end to the factors that have prevented the reduction of social gaps, inequality, and inequity in the country. For this, it is essential that it be a Portfolio that is far from bureaucratic management. On the contrary, it should be structured as a technical entity that manages to develop its social programs efficiently and invest public resources transparently.

Faced with the challenges that we will have in 2023, one of them has to do with the Health Reform. We must recognize that after 30 years of its implementation, the current Health System achieved important advances for the well-being of Colombians, but also that it must be improved and strengthened in different aspects.

I believe that it is important that the Government make the final text of its proposal known, in order to carry out a serious and in-depth debate, with solid arguments, technical information and real figures, beyond the defense of particular interests. Our commitment from the U will be to work actively in Congress to defend the right and guarantees for access to health for Colombians, especially the most vulnerable.

The generation of employment constitutes another important challenge that Colombians will face this year. In my opinion, the country faces the challenge of closing gaps through the generation of policies that strengthen entrepreneurship, innovation and the business fabric. And for that you need a relevant and competitive workforce.

Precisely, thinking about the situation of this important sector, La U presented in Congress initiatives such as the “Dignification of contractors” bill, which seeks to reform some of the conditions contained in the contracts for the provision of services with natural persons, as well as that of ‘Incentives for dual education’, so that young people can access employment while they are being trained.

But the desires and challenges that Colombians will have in this coming year are multiple. Personally, my desire and my challenge will be to continue generating a collective leadership that allows us to highlight all the good things that Colombians have. That our peasants, youth, and women have more opportunities for training, work, and leadership; that our children have protection and quality education; that our entrepreneurs have the support to make their initiatives grow, that we all have access to health and housing, in short, that we all contribute to the construction of that fair and equitable Colombia that we all dream of.

