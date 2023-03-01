Home News Witch, 80 proposals for the 2023 edition, an absolute record – Lazio
News

Witch, 80 proposals for the 2023 edition, an absolute record – Lazio

by admin
Witch, 80 proposals for the 2023 edition, an absolute record – Lazio

Steering Committee will choose the 12 candidate titles

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – The absolute record of 80 books proposed by the Amici della Domenica jury for nominations for the 2023 Strega Prize has reached. The deadline for submitting nominations expired on March 1, at 12. It is now up to the Steering committee of the award – chaired by Melania G. Mazzucco and composed of Pietro Abate, Giuseppe D’Avino, Valeria Della Valle, Ernesto Ferrero, Alberto Foschini, Paolo Giordano, Dacia Maraini, Gabriele Pedullà, Stefano Petrocchi, Marino Sinibaldi, Antonio Scurati and Giovanni Solimine – choose the 12 titles that will compete in the 2023 edition. The dozen will be announced on Thursday 30 March at a press conference at the Rome Chamber of Commerce, in the Sala del Tempio di Vibia Sabina and Adriano. The announcement of the five finalists will be on June 7 at the Roman Theater of Benevento.

The election of the winner will take place on July 6 at the National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy