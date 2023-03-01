news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – The absolute record of 80 books proposed by the Amici della Domenica jury for nominations for the 2023 Strega Prize has reached. The deadline for submitting nominations expired on March 1, at 12. It is now up to the Steering committee of the award – chaired by Melania G. Mazzucco and composed of Pietro Abate, Giuseppe D’Avino, Valeria Della Valle, Ernesto Ferrero, Alberto Foschini, Paolo Giordano, Dacia Maraini, Gabriele Pedullà, Stefano Petrocchi, Marino Sinibaldi, Antonio Scurati and Giovanni Solimine – choose the 12 titles that will compete in the 2023 edition. The dozen will be announced on Thursday 30 March at a press conference at the Rome Chamber of Commerce, in the Sala del Tempio di Vibia Sabina and Adriano. The announcement of the five finalists will be on June 7 at the Roman Theater of Benevento.



The election of the winner will take place on July 6 at the National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia. (HANDLE).

