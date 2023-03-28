news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MARCH 27 – The first edition of the Strega Prize – Poetry is in full swing. This year, the Bellonci Foundation, promoter of Italy’s most important literary prize, has decided to open its doors to Italian poets who publish to make their work known.



Among the candidates Barbara Giuliani from breaking latest news with her book “Bianca” published by Neo Edizioni, whose poems start from an imaginary everyday life and reinterpret it and shake it up to obtain a disruptive short circuit.



At the end of April, a first shortlist of titles that access the selection of the five will be announced. The five finalist books will be announced on May 19 at the Turin Book Fair. Finally, the winner will be announced on 5 October in Rome, in the setting of the Temple of Venus and Rome in the Colosseum Archaeological Park. (HANDLE).

