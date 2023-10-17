With 200 police officers on the Cesar highways, the return plan began

The Transit and Transportation Section, in coordination with government and administrative entities, during this festive weekend Day of Ethnic and Cultural Diversity, advanced road safety prevention strategies to avoid accidents that left fatal victims.

In this sense, the authorities indicated that 200 uniformed personnel, through the installation of 11 prevention areas, provided guidance and security in the different sections of the road corridor.

They also imposed 123 summons orders for different infractions, of which 97 were on motorcyclists and a total of 120,815 vehicles were mobilized on the Cesar roads.

In addition, road education, accompaniment, verification and inspection of vehicles were carried out to find out if they are up to date with techno-mechanics and thus avoid events to regret.

“The National Police in Cesar will continue with the execution of the different strategies regarding coexistence and citizen security and invites citizens to provide information through our service lines 123, 122 and 155,” indicated the lieutenant colonel. , Alex Uriel Durán Santos, commander in charge of the Police Department in Cesar.

