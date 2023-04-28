With 25 accordion players, the second round ended in Aficionados

Only 25 of the 62 participants advanced to the second round for the Amateur category in the 56th version of the Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

The classified accordion players were divided into two groups that interpreted the four airs on two platforms in Los Algarrobillos park, south of Valledupar.

The first group was made up of Jineth Alarcón Meléndez, Víctor Camilo Arciniegas, Daniel Eduardo Bustos Hernández, David de Jesús Cañas, Camilo Andrés ‘El Mono’ Cogollo, Jaime Luis Cotes Ruiz, Gregorio Andrés Gutiérrez, Juan Miguel Martínez Figueroa, Edwin Rafael Medina, Álvaro Javier Miranda de Aguas, Pablo Samir Morales Cañas, Jhon Mario Moreno, Jairo Gacel Moreno Orozco and Jairo Gacel Moreno Orozco.

This group of participants was characterized by having had the best scores of the jury in the first round.

This includes the accordion players who in recent years have been protagonists at festivals for their brilliant performance such as Camilo ‘El Mono’ Cogollo, who has been a semifinalist, Jairo Gacel Moreno, the current viceroy Juan Miguel Martínez, and the finalists of the year 2022 Jairo Gacel Moreno and Pablo Samir Morales.

However, in competition these results are not advantages over the other accordion players who made a good presentation in the four airs of vallenato.

Like Daniel Bustos, from Bogotá, who appeared in the company of the peaceful Carlos Paternina and Carlos Mario Pule, in the box and the guacharaca, respectively.

“It’s a good experience. Throughout my career I have directed several salsa orchestras and I have my own group in Bogotá, so I have workedBustos commented.

The other group of participants was composed of accordionists Yerson Robles Peña, Ariel David Noguera Munoz, Luis Daniel Ojeda Zabaleta, Romario Andres Moron, Didier Jose Baron Ospino, Juan Jose Vasquez Narvaez, Eduardo Jaime Zuleta Perez, Brayan Rivera Pereira, Jesus David Valderrama , Michael Peñaranda, Jeffrey Vasquez and Armando Jose Romero Pinners.

This Friday morning, only the semifinalists will appear who will again have to appear before the jury to choose the finalists who will be in the grand finale in the park of the Vallenata Legend ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’.