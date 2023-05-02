With 25 rangers they will protect the Guatapurí River from the traces of tourism

“This activity seems great to me, my family and I come from Tolima and we are sustainable tourists. We always try to protect what is already preserved and preserve what is not yet, that is why we are very happy to see that they care about conserving water sources and tourist sites”, expressed the emotional tourist Jhorman Torres, during the launch of the strategy of environmental protection of the Government of Cesar called Ranger for the Guatapurí River, to sensitize visitors and locals to the care, protection and conservation of this valuable ecosystem.

The program began with 25 young people, previously trained, and the accompaniment of the Army, Police and non-stationary vendors in this sector, attached to the Asprobhu association.

“We, as merchants, are also called to promote environmental education, create awareness with tourists and themselves about the proper management of garbage, and the protection of natural resources. We want people to be aware of the importance of what this river offers us,” said Shirly Méndez, president of Asprobhu.

Meanwhile, Odacir Camargo, Secretary of the Environment, said that the young people of the Rangers group will be deployed throughout the tourist and natural area of ​​Guatapurí, encouraging the rational use of resources, tree care and proper disposal of solid waste.

“The idea is to constantly remind the community, especially in this season, that during their visit to the river they do not leave a trace of waste, that they enjoy this important ecosystem and at the same time contribute to its conservation and protection,” Camargo emphasized. .

Teaching communities to take care of natural resources, with environmental education strategies to generate social appropriation by the inhabitants, which allow establishing a co-responsibility in the care and sustainability of ecosystem services, is another example of the commitment of the Government of Cesar for betting on a better planet.

