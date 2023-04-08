Today the first day of the group stage of the Conmebol Libertadores 2023. There are 5 matches in today’s proposal, to start a vibrant stage of the competition.

He Argentine Juniors of the paraguayan Gabriel Avalos will receive the Valley Independent in it Diego Armando Maradona from 18h. The former will debut in the Ecuadorian team Cerro Porteño Marcelo Moreno Martins. At the same time, the The Strongest of Peace will receive in the mythical Hernando Siles to the always candidate River Plate. Also at 6:00 p.m. the Peruvian Lima Alliance will receive from local to Athletico Paranaense.

Later from 8:00 p.m., the Atanasio Girardot will be the scene of the meeting between Independent Medellin and the International Porto Alegre.

They will close the day at 10:00 p.m. Metropolitanos FC of Venezuela and the National of Uruguay at the UCV Olympic Stadium