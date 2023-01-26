The inflation that we are currently experiencing in Colombia is the highest that has been seen in the last 20 years. Food prices continue to rise, directly affecting the pocket of Antioquians.

Within this inflationary theme, the homemade lunch or “corrientazo” is one of the points of greatest mention these days. The increase in the price of food by 28% forces merchants to raise their prices for this type of dish that is produced daily for ordinary consumers.

If we compare the inflation that we have today, of 12.75% Medellín, with what it was a year ago, we see that it is almost tripling it, which explains the volatility of costs that have been occurring, not only in the region but throughout Colombia.

And although for many months and until the end of 2022, restaurant owners in the city juggled so as not to have to raise the final price of the so-called “current”, at this point it is no longer profitable for them to maintain the value of before. If before the corrientazo ranged between $11,000 and $13,000, now its production can cost between $15,000 and $18,000, with an annual variation of 36%.

The table shows, according to SIPSA, which is the source of DANE price information and which is fed in this case for the Antioquia region by the most important market places, the main products that are mostly part of the “current Surprisingly, they are the ones that have had the greatest increase in price from one year to the next.

And although some experts project an upcoming decrease in inflation, for now, the instability in the prices of the family basket will continue to affect the pocket, even going so far as to look for food substitutes that suit the economy of each one.

If you are one of the people who eat lunch at home restaurants every day, take into account the new costs so that your pocket is not surprised.

Information provided by Fenalco Antioquia

