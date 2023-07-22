with a bill they try to lower the price

The exponential increase in gasoline rates in our country has many labor unions that require this fuel very concerned.

In recent months, the price of gasoline reached the top of $13,000 in the main cities of our country.

The last increase in rates was made last July with an increase of $600, which places the average cost per gallon of electricity at $12,964.

Cali, Bogotá, Medellín and Villavicencio are the cities that sustain the most expensive fuel value, reaching 13,400 pesos.

As explained by the Ministry of Finance, the increases will continue until November of this year and will continue until reaching the level of approximately $15,500.

However, a bill is being analyzed that will reduce the price of gasoline in our country, and thus relieve the pocket of Colombians.

This has to do with the fact that the Conservative party will present before Congress a bill that seeks to reduce the cost of gasoline by more than $1,500.

What is this possibility about?

The National Government has been advancing a strategy that aims to prevent the deficit registered by the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) from continuing to widen.

Wadith Manzur, representative of the party that will lead the initiative, in conversation with Blu Radio, explained that 32% of the total price of a gallon of this fuel corresponds to taxes, including a departmental tax, a municipal tax, VAT, a carbon tax and a national tax.

“If we put up a discussion where these taxes are reduced or in some cases we can eliminate them, we will be able to reduce the value of fuel between $1,500 and $2,000,” Manzur said.

To clean up this gap in finances, since October 2022 a policy to reduce the value of the fuel subsidy was implemented, and the price of gasoline began to increase.

The Executive added that the objective of this increase is also to reduce the fiscal impact on public finances, since there is still a significant gap between local prices and international prices.

Calculation of fees

In order to average the cost of a gallon of gasoline or that of the ACPM, a calculation is made that adds the income to the producer, the biodiesel, the national tax, the land tax, the distribution margins, and transportation.

The foregoing taking into account that each of these components contributes differently to the total price of fuel.

Percentage Distribution

– Income to the producer: 50%

– Biofuel: 7%

– Tax to the Nation and territorial tax: 26% (13% for each one)

– Distribution margins: 10%

– Transport: 6%

What will happen to the fuel subsidy for large companies?

The Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) accumulated in 2022 a debt equivalent to 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For this reason, the Government has initiated a path of adjustments in the price of gasoline to reduce the size of the subsidy that is granted.

However, diesel has not been increased, to avoid raising both fuels at the same time and having an effect on inflation, which remains in double digits (12.13%).

Despite this, the Ministries of Finance and Mines and Energy published a draft decree that seeks to eliminate stabilization for large consumers that are still covered by the Fund, both for diesel, which is the largest proportion, and for gasoline.

The savings for this concept would be $557,000 million this year, if the measure were applied from July.

The bill proposes that power generators in non-interconnected areas (ZNI) that use this liquid fuel not be covered, to prevent the price of electricity in these areas from increasing considerably.

It should be remembered that not all large diesel consumers receive the subsidized price. For example, the thermal power plants that generate for the National Interconnected System (SIN) pay the price at international parity.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

