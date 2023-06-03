With a classic of legends, Perla del Sur synthetic court reopens

Julian Andres Santa

The synthetic field of Bello Horizonte in the Perla del Sur sector in Cuba, will have its reopening today after having made some modifications and remodeling to the playing field where hundreds of children, youth and adults enjoy the use of this public sports arena every day. This is how the day will start at 12 noon but the main course will be from 6:30 in the afternoon with the classic of legends where several former professional players will offer a soccer show to the community, with totally free admission.

Some of the former players present

In the duel the legends of Cuba will be measured against legends of Deportivo Pereira, so there will be former players such as Wilson Cano, Carlos Rodas, Rafael Castillo, Hugo Sánchez, Harnol Palacios, ‘Flaco’ Rivera, Jaime Sierra, César Martínez, Edwin García , Breiner Belalcázar, Jhon Édison Castaño, among others.

Sports Surcharge Resources

Carlos Mario Gil, Pereira councilor and organizer of this event, he said: “The reopening is done by the hand of the AMayor Carlos Maya, That compromised from the campaign and today is coming a happy terms the coordination of the work and here it must be clarified that also was done hand in hand with the Sports Secretariat, where we brought up a very important issue that son the resources of the surcharge to sport, a municipal agreement that is my authorship with another councilor, where what we do is improve so that the income from the sports surtax is allocated to the issue of sports venues ”.

The remodeling to the field

“SHe changed all the new synthetic grass with the recommendations of the FIFA; the closing system was changed, before it was counted with a wire mesh and went to one already galvanized mesh. SThe electrical part has been improving and has beenadjustments were made of some filters that wasn very bad and that they were straining the drain of the field so that it no longer floods”, pointed out the councilor of Pereira.

Classic between football friends

For his part, Milton Londoño, coordinator of the event, referred to the meeting starting at 6:30 in the afternoon. “What we want is to do a little recognition to some outstanding athletes in the city, for which we wanted to propose this neighborhood classic that is a game of friends where we are going to have great figures of Pereiran soccer and amateur soccer. We want all the public to enjoy a beautiful show where they will be able to see and remember great football and city figures”.

Cuban legends

‘Chikito’

‘Cabin’

Nestor Hernandez ‘Chinu’

‘Louse’

Andrés Henao ‘Colada’

Redin

‘Pachito’

‘Gaso’

‘Mario’

‘pigeon’

‘Kingfish’

‘Tata’

Carlos Mario Gil

Technical director: Abelardo Marquez

Dephorticultural Pereira

Arroyo

harnol palacios

Wilson Cano

Cesar Martinez

jamie sierra

edwin garcia

‘Skinny’ Rivera

Hugo Sanchez

Breiner Belalcazar

Raphael Castillo

Jose Ramirez

Andres Vinasco

Gustavo Rivera

Technical Director: Walter Aristizábal