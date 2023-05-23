With a clown nose and juggling against the stigma of foster children

Food Steele.

Why children and young people from the children’s home in Essen-Steele will soon be in the limelight. And why do the educators there also do circus.

Real circus for a week: On the Tuesday after Pentecost, the motto at the Fürstin-Franziska-Christine-Foundation in Steele is again “Free the Manege!”. This sets for the third time children’s home with the Circus company Gerd Sperlich a joint project. The premiere and gala performance at the beginning of June are open to the public. Jasmine, Luna and Florian (names have been changed) explain what is great about the “circus without borders” – and why even educators should just be silly once in a while.

In fact, Jasmin is almost something of an old hand in the world Circus business: In 2019, for the 250th anniversary of the foundation, the now 16-year-old stood in the ring as a clown and hip-hop dancer. Experiences that she now wants to repeat, “simply to see whether I’m doing it differently or better now, and because it was really funny”.

Children and employees of the Steeler FFC Foundation get involved together

Almost all of the approximately 100 children and young people in the children’s home take part in the FFC Foundation’s circus week, as do numerous educators and employees. The latter complete a three-hour crash course and then present the children with the possibilities of being part of the circus ring – as clowns, tightrope walkers, black-light jugglers, acrobats, trapeze artists or fakirs. For the educational director of the foundation, Martin Engler, this is a perfect way of giving the children free choice. A unique opportunity for the girls and boys to get to know the adults from a completely different perspective. Jasmin: “They are no longer normal educators or something, but clowns or even acrobats, that’s really cool.”

However, there is not much time for rehearsals; the premiere will take place on June 2nd. “That’s enough,” assures Jasmin. “The circus people are super nice, but they always say: give it your all! They want us to do it really well.” And it seems that even a human pyramid can be learned within a few hours. However, Luna has already tried out circus acrobatics on a school project and this time she wants to try it as a clown. “You can’t really go wrong as a clown, no matter what they do, they’re funny.”





Swap the role of foster child for that of clown or juggler

For Florian, on the other hand, only black light juggling comes into question: “Because then you can’t see me.” Six words that could hardly show more clearly that a circus project in a children’s home might have a slightly different scope than elsewhere. Engler: “Many of our children definitely have one or the other package to carry. And it gets really difficult for them when it’s not clear whether their parents or relatives will actually come to the performance. While that is usually the case, it is not always the case.”





The free morning screening for schools on Friday 2 June is already sold out; However, tickets are still available for the premiere at 5 p.m., as well as for the gala performance on Saturday, June 3, at 3 p.m. Adults pay eight euros, children four euros. order below [email protected]. Additional Information: www.ffc-stiftung.de See also Maja Lunde presents her new book

The Stigma orphanage Discard your role, swap roles for clowns or jugglers, find self-confidence and enjoy the applause – this is also and perhaps precisely what this project is about. “That’s why we invite the school classes to a performance: We give our children the opportunity to simply present themselves in a completely different way. They can show what they’re made of, prove that they can do their job in the ring – and they do it really well, even if they’re maybe a little shy otherwise,” summarizes Engler. This also includes everyone helping to set up the circus tent in the inner courtyard beforehand. “We are realizing this project together from start to finish.” For Jasmin there is no question that this year’s result will also be impressive: “Well, we children really deserve that the circus tent is jam-packed. If you don’t come, you’ve really missed something.”





