Actions have been taken from the Mayor’s Office so that the José Antonio Galán Esal-Acopajaga Community Association of Parabolic Antennas removes the 3 antennas that it has installed in the Alfredo García educational institution.

Said actions implemented from the Municipal Education Secretariat, after knowing the technical concept of the Risk Management Directorate (Diger), an entity that in 2021 visited the educational establishment and issued the following conclusion: “The building is classified as a school . One of the antennas presents a serious risk of collapse. The risk can be mitigated by removing the antennas. It is recommended the total disassembly of the antenna system and transfer them to another location where they can fulfill their performance without putting the school at risk”.

The municipal Comptroller’s Office also made visits to the educational establishment in 2020, and in its report it was able to verify that “…the deplorable state in which the antenna joints are found are rusty and pose a supremely high risk for the entire educational community, since These can collapse at any time and since they are located on the roof of the coliseum, they can cause a very serious accident.”

With these reports, the municipal administration proceeded to file a complaint against the Association, which aims to stop the violation of the use of space and / or areas of the educational institution in an activity of a private nature.

This situation has been affecting the educational institution since the Ministry of Education transferred resources for $18 million to repair the roof of the coliseum, which could not be carried out.