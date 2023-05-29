Home » With a full house in the Civic Square, Wilker Bautista showed his political strength
With a full house in the Civic Square, Wilker Bautista showed his political strength

In an unprecedented act in Neiva’s political history, the candidate for Mayor of Neiva demonstrated his political strength.

Without gifts, without dinner, and without paying, the candidate for the Neiva mayor’s office, Wilker Bautista, managed to gather 12,000 people in the Los Libertadores Civic Plaza, in an act of gratitude to the people of Neiva for the massive support in collecting signatures. .
And it is that during 7 months, the pre-candidate for the Neiva Mayoralty, together with his significant group of citizens, managed to collect 150,000 signatures that endorse him to officially aspire to the first magistracy of the municipality.

For this reason, in gratitude for this massive support through the signatures, he held a protocol act to which he invited leaders and inhabitants of all the communes and corregimientos of the city. The response to this call was more than copious. At least 12,000 people filled the Civic Square, in an unprecedented act in local politics.
The Neivanos filled the square and even under the trees, to share a moment with the candidate, and express their commitment to the political project he leads.

The event allowed, incidentally, to pay homage to the community force, to the working class that works every day to support their family and the municipality, for which motorcycle workers, informal vendors, older adults, housewives, young people, attended. athletes, among others, who were represented by the proposal presented by Wilker.
During the act, which was attended by the representative of the Chamber for Radical Change, Víctor Andrés Tovar, and 24 candidates for the council, Bautista confirmed that he will officially register on July 19, as a candidate for Mayor of Neiva for the period 2024- 2027.

