With a meeting between journalists, the activities for the 100th anniversary of the birth of Luis Alberto Luna Tobar begin

Monsignor during a tribute for his work.

A single meeting is not enough to address the immense contribution that Monsignor Luis Alberto Luna Tobar delivered to Cuenca, even more, when commemorating this 2023 the 100 years of his birth.

For this reason, a committee was formed to organize commemorative activities that allow citizens to get closer to the contributions and changes promoted by the prominent Carmelite priest. This will be done every month.

Thus, this Friday, July 28, 2023, communication and journalism promoted a meeting in which local communication figures shared their experiences and knowledge about Luna.

Managers, communicators, owners, workers and other citizens linked to communication, exposed the memories, shared the work and the contributions made by Luna Tobar, who preached from the theology of liberation.

Participating speakers include:

Nicanor Merchán, director of Diario El Mercurio Fausto Cardoso, news director of Antena Uno Gustavo Cardoso, director of Antena Uno Rolando Tello, of Avance Magazine Aníbal Baculima Hernán Rodríguez Eugenio Lloret

Fausto Cardoso, for example, recalled the days when Luna collaborated with them on the now-defunct radio station, Ondas Azuayas. The oratorical capacity of the archbishop and his forceful message.

The same was done by Eugenio Lloret, who described Luna as wise, knowledgeable about many subjects, a leader, as well as being a man of action.

And it is that Luna not only contributed to the radio, she also collaborated in media such as Revista Avance, the extinct Diario El Tiempo and Diario El Mercurio.

In the latter, its director, Nicanor Merchán Luco, keeps him in mind as a great friend, a human being, always linked to journalists and communities.

“He left a legacy that has really served…he had a loud voice and great leadership. He spoke with strength and courage », mentioned Merchán.

In addition, the director of El Mercurio recalled that each sermon by Luna Tobar “was a lesson.”

He also said that Luis Alberto Luna was the voice of those who had no voice. “His firm voice of his, which is heard to this day, will not be forgotten,” said Merchán.

Fernando Vega, a member of the Organizing Committee, pointed out that with this meeting, a series of activities is launched in memory of Luna Tobar, who passed away on February 7, 2017.

He invited more citizens to join the acts planned by the organization.

The previous events will end with a meeting in December, and specifically on the 15th, the date of the birth of the archbishop emeritus of Cuenca who is credited with an important collective process of transformation of Cuenca. (YO)

