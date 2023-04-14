Between 30 and 45 days a military bridge would be enabled over the La Vieja river, which connects Quindío and Valle del Cauca.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, announced today that a provisional military bridge will be set up within a maximum period of 45 days to overcome the emergency presented after the collapse of the El Alambrad bridge, which crosses the La Vieja river and connects the departments of Quindío and Cauca’s Valley.

Yesterday the total collapse of the structure was recorded, leaving the communities in the area cut off and especially affecting the passage of cargo trucks.

The Minister explained that these are military bridge-type structures that will enable passage provisionally while a permanent bridge is being built. Likewise, Reyes highlighted the importance of reviewing the state of the country’s bridges, since 30% of them are in poor condition and at risk of collapse due to lack of investment in previous governments.

The head of the Transport portfolio visited the area together with local authorities and entities attached to the entity such as the National Institute of Roads (Invías) and the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), with whom alternate routes have been enabled for the transit of heavy and light vehicles. For the traffic of heavy vehicles it is recommended to take the Cartago – Cerritos – Pereira – Armenia corridor, while for the traffic of light vehicles it is suggested to take the Cartago – Alcalá – Armenia corridor.